First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 620,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 463,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,333. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

