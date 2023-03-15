First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. 181,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

