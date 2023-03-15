Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 5,637,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 6,865,460 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Specifically, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

