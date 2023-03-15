Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $8.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 40,227 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
