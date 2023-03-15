Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $8.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 40,227 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.