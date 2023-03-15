Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

FDBC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $253.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

