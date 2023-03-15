Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $379.79 million and $342.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00069849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

