FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FDM Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 800 ($9.75) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The stock has a market cap of £873.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,846.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 807.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 737.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 58 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 852 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($602.27). Insiders have acquired 186 shares of company stock worth $148,657 over the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.