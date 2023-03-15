Fantom Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $399.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00409367 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.26 or 0.27677341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,374,883 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

