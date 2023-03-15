Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 632,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth about $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

