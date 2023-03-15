EVR Research LP Purchases New Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. SP Plus makes up about 1.3% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.69% of SP Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

SP Plus Price Performance

Insider Activity

SP stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.