EVR Research LP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. NOW accounts for 0.8% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.23% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in NOW by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 127,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 27.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Up 1.0 %

DNOW stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.