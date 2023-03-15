EVR Research LP Has $6.86 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

EVR Research LP cut its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246,245 shares during the period. Energy Recovery comprises about 2.0% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock worth $195,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading

