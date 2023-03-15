EVR Research LP Has $17.26 Million Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

EVR Research LP grew its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. ShotSpotter comprises approximately 5.1% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned 4.92% of ShotSpotter worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter Price Performance

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,227 shares of company stock valued at $477,730. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

SSTI stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.98 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.37.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. Equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

