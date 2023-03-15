Everscale (EVER) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $167.26 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00405838 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.18 or 0.27431988 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,058,838 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.