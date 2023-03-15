Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00407688 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,915.50 or 0.27557020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.