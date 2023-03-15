EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 1,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.
EVE Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.
Institutional Trading of EVE
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.