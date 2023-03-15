EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 1,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

EVE Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

