Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 29,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 54,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

Europa Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.40.

Insider Activity at Europa Metals

In related news, insider Myles Stuart Campion bought 1,090,859 shares of Europa Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725.77 ($39,885.16). 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

