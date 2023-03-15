Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $16.66. Euronav shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 337,722 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Euronav Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

