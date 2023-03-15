Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

