Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,643.23

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,643.23 or 0.06689676 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $201.09 billion and $13.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00050192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

