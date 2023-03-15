Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Trading Down 8.3%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 149,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 86,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Essential Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$43.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.
Read More
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.