Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Trading Down 8.3%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 149,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 86,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Essential Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

