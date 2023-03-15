Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $12,615.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,951 shares in the company, valued at $452,903.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of EQBK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.