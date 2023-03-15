Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $12,615.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,951 shares in the company, valued at $452,903.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Equity Bancshares Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of EQBK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
