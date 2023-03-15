EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

