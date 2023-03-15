EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQRx by 424.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after buying an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 617,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,290,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

EQRx Stock Performance

About EQRx

Shares of EQRx stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 3,245,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,975. EQRx has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

