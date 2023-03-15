EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89,830 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,830 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.93. 1,791,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,042. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.