EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151,028 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,028 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 9.74% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,149,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 104,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,572 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 588.9% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 201,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 172,471 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,645. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

