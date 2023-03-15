EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120,481 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,481 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 70,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

