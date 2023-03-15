EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47.20 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.53. 730,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,054. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.68. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.