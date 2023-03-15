EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $11.12 on Wednesday, hitting $626.71. The stock had a trading volume of 412,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $719.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

