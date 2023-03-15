EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.88 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 195,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,521. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

