EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 350,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,477. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

