EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,524 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 3.6 %

Global Payments stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,555. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

