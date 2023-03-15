EOS Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $228.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005614 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003459 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001369 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,395,724 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.