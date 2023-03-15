Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

