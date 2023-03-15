Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.63. 1,544,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,803. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.71. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

