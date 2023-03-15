ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.