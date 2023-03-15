Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $40.44 on Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $40.44 or 0.00166011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $36.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00408853 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.67 or 0.27635775 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,141,256 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,104 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.