Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ECF stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.78.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
