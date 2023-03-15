Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

