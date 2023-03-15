Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a current ratio of 41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

