Elequin Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 27,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,335. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

