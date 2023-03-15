Elequin Capital LP Makes New $39,000 Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 200.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

