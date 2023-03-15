Elequin Capital LP Lowers Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Elequin Capital LP trimmed its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFIV. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIV remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Wednesday. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,113. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.