Elequin Capital LP Has $717,000 Stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 40.1% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 310,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:QFTA remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.