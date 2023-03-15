Elequin Capital LP Has $476,000 Stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Elequin Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE AAC remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.