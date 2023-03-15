Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,858 PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACI. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

