Elequin Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock remained flat at $45.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 428,236 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

