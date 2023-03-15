Elequin Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock remained flat at $45.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 428,236 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile
