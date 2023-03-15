electroCore, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for electroCore in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECOR. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ECOR stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. electroCore has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in electroCore by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

