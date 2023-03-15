Elastos (ELA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $193,237.44

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004578 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $193,237.44 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

