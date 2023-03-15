Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0549 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $779,546.68 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

