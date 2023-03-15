Edward W. Stack Sells 159,461 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.71. 1,472,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

